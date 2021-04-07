Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks
The Oregon Department of Education is promoting an online course that claims math is racist because it requires a correct answer.
The class, called “A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction,” describes itself as “an integrated approach to mathematics that centers Black, Latinx, and Multilingual students” that provides “opportunities for ongoing self-reflection as they seek to develop an anti-racist math practice.”
“White supremacy culture infiltrates math classrooms in everyday teacher actions,” the guide states. “Coupled with the beliefs that underlie these actions, they perpetuate educational harm on Black, Latinx, and multilingual students, denying them full access to the world of mathematics.”
First reported by Campus Reform, the“white supremacy culture” cited by the document include a focus on “getting the ‘right’ answer” and requiring students to show their work.
Campus Reform notes that the authors of the program state that “The concept of mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false, and teaching it is even much less so. Upholding the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuate objectivity as well as fear of open conflict.”
The program also instructs teachers to “Choose problems that have complex, competing, or multiple answers” so that students can come up with “at least two answers” in order to “challenge standardized test questions…”
“Often the emphasis is placed on learning math in the ‘real world,’” the program guide says, “as if our classrooms are not a part of the real world. This reinforces notions of either/or thinking because math is only seen as useful when it is in a particular context. However, this can result in using mathematics to uphold capitalist and imperialist ways of being and understandings of the world.”
Read the full report here.
8 thoughts on “2+2=5: Oregon Department of Education Pushes Course Claiming Math is Racist Because It Requires a Correct Answer”
How telling where we are and how late in the day it is, when they can even dare to try this nakedly.
Part of the commie checklist…
so they are assuming ‘Black, Latinx, and Multilingual students’ aren’t able to provide the correct answer…isn’t that assumption racist?
You let in third world, you need 3rd world math, and 3rd world commie ass logic
What’s next? It’s “racist” to teach you can’t divide by zero? I thank God I’m not teaching math these days, when the American Association of Mathematics says 2+2=5! Next thing you know some science association will say something akin to (from “Idiocracy”) “Brawndo is what plants crave”…..
The commies know this is how f-king stupid we would have to be for them to stand a chance to subjugate us.
20% of 340 million = 68 million
I multiplied 340,000,000 by .2 to get 68,000,000
You communists don’t even know a dick from a pussy. You are going to lose and you are going to lose big, and the world elite is going to be destroyed as sure as 2 + 2 = 4.
I see a lot of stupid people losing it in the business world
I certainly cant do math like that, and keep contracts or win any bids
not to mention Engineering things correctly involves math done right , or you have shit
Math is precision (the quality, condition, or fact of being exact and accurate), and they just can’t have that. It’s too much in order, and it’s high logic, glimpsing and validating the infinite and the unknown. Seems like Snowflake University will not allow evolution and learning. Wrongness is now elevated to worthiness. Do they not know the smart will ever want and settle for nothing less than the correct answer?
.
OMG STOP! Just STOP already. Can they just STOP with the political correct bullshit for ONE FRIGGIN DAY and just leave Math the hell alone?
Math is what it is and there’s nothing gonna change that, no more than one can change the sun from coming up every day.
THAT’S LIFE! DEAL WITH IT!
The Commies really want to destroy EVERYTHING in life no matter how minute or insignificant it is to their agenda. When are people going to round up these dumbasses and put them in the looney bin where they belong?