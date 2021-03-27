23 travelers being monitored for Ebola after trip to Africa, Washington officials say

Sac Bee

Washington was considered ground zero for COVID-19 in the U.S., and now 23 travelers from the state are being monitored for another deadly contagious virus: Ebola.

The travelers recently returned from the West African countries of Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo — where there are outbreaks of the deadly virus — according to a news release from the state’s Department of Health.

The risk of Ebola coming to the United States remains “extremely low,” according to a news release last month from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention.

Likewise, people in Washington are considered “low risk” for getting the virus, the state health department says.

Local public health officials have been in contact with the people who traveled to the African countries. “They are considered ‘persons under monitoring’ for 21 days after their arrival to the United States,” according to the news release.