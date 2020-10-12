23andMe evolved into a genetic biotech powerhouse

What started out as a genetic ancestry company has transformed into what can only be called a biotech. Before digging into what’s going on now we need to preface this with a bit of history. In a story broke on the site you are reading now (Zero Hedge), 23andMe (and other firms) was caught giving the FBI genetic data that went into a database used to finger suspects for crimes:

Just one week ago, we warned that the government — helped by Congress (which adopted legislation allowing police to collect and test DNA immediately following arrests), President Trump (who signed the Rapid DNA Act into law), the courts (which have ruled that police can routinely take DNA samples from people who are arrested but not yet convicted of a crime), and local police agencies (which are chomping at the bit to acquire this new crime-fighting gadget) — was embarking on a diabolical campaign to create a nation of suspects predicated on a massive national DNA database.

There are other strange connections, for example the LabCorp scandal (LH) that begs to question 99% of paternity cases based on fake DNA evidence (motherless testing).

But something happened, whether it be the backlash of the end user that was not happy with 23andMe sending their data to 3rd parties without their consent, or a major mea culpa for the not so well known celebrity CEO, Anne Wojcicki. Short bio, Anne’s parents are both tenured professors at Stanford, she was previously married to Sergey Brin, and her sister is the CEO of YouTube. Oh, and her alma matter Yale has produced more CIA rockstars than any other vetting ground. Coincidentally, the Venture Capital arm of the CIA – InQTel – is very interested in genetic research and has invested in genetic research company Kailos Genetics:

Kailos Genetics said today that it has received a strategic investment from In-Q-Tel, a nonprofit that invests in technologies to support the mission of the US intelligence community. Terms and financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Of course, the Yale-CIA connection to her former husband, Russian born Sergey Mikhailovich Brin and Google’s early start, is also a wacky coincidence that some might use to connect dots that don’t exist. But it is interesting to note that Google was founded by grant money from the NSA/CIA:

the United States intelligence community funded, nurtured and incubated Google as part of a drive to dominate the world through control of information. Seed-funded by the NSA and CIA, Google was merely the first among a plethora of private sector start-ups co-opted by US intelligence to retain ‘information superiority.’

One can cite Bill Clinton (actually, his policy advisors) as a Google founder more than these 2 stanford dudes, but then again, we don’t want to ruin the hopes of dopes living boring lives in shitville, USA who enjoy the entertainment value of reading about the lucky ones that got ham handed billion dollar business models. “If they can do it, I can do it too” John thinks as he turns the crank at the factory.

The reason is that during the 1990s policies were created – one of which was the quoted ‘information superiority’ – which created companies like Google, Facebook, and others. Users need to remember that it was the military, not Silicon Valley, that invented and built the internet – and it was the military, that released it to the public in the 1990s. That is part of a long tradition whereby the military shares technology with the corporate world, through ‘research labs’ like sparc labs and many others. All these connections and backstory need to be considered when a company has the largest database of DNA in the world. The film Gattaca was released in 1997.

The current business model for 23andMe screens your genome for 10 health risks. Based on this new model, and their database of millions of users and customers, their business is exploding.

They recently received $300 Million in biotech powerhouse GlaxoSmithKline to develop new drugs (sounds like a biotech, right?):

GlaxoSmithKline, a London-based drug giant is partnering with 23andMe, the San Francisco genetics startup, to develop new medicines. The companies will split costs and profits equally, and Glaxo will make a $300 million investment in 23andMe. The collaboration will last four years. “I’m so excited what this can do for both companies, and maybe more importantly for what the customers at 23andMe and patients across the globe,” says Hal Barron, the Chief Scientific Officer, who is outlining the company’s new approach to research this morning. “I think that if we are successful, and I think we will be, in showing that there really is a new model of doing drug discovery that is faster, better, cheaper, maybe we can really change how the entire industry thinks about this important problem.”

For a full synopsis of the rise and fall and rise again of the company, see this nature.com article.

So what are the ‘health’ issues that 23andMe now screens for? Here it is from their website:

Type 2 Diabetes ( Powered by 23andMe Research )Learn moreGenetic likelihood for a disorder of blood sugar regulation 1,000+ variants in many genes; variants found in many ethnicities

Age-Related Macular DegenerationGenetic risk for a form of

adult-onset vision loss 2 variants in the ARMS2 and CFH genes; relevant for European descent

adult-onset vision loss Alpha-1 Antitrypsin DeficiencyGenetic risk for lung and liver disease 2 variants in the SERPINA1 gene; relevant for European descent

BRCA1/BRCA2 (Selected Variants)Learn moreGenetic risk based on a limited set of variants for breast, ovarian and other cancers 3 variants in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes; relevant for Ashkenazi Jewish descent

Celiac DiseaseGenetic risk for gluten-related

autoimmune disorder 2 variants near the HLA-DQB1 and HLA-DQA1 genes; relevant for European descent

autoimmune disorder Chronic Kidney Disease (APOL1-Related)Genetic risk for a form of chronic kidney disease 2 variants in the APOL1 gene; relevant for African descent

Familial HypercholesterolemiaGenetic risk for very high cholesterol, which can increase the risk for heart disease 24 variants in the LDLR and APOB genes; relevant for European, Lebanese, Old Order Amish descent

G6PD DeficiencyGenetic risk for a form of anemia 2 variants in the G6PD gene; relevant for African, Southern European, Kurdish Jewish, Middle Eastern, Central Asian, South Asian descent

Hereditary Amyloidosis (TTR-Related)Genetic risk for a form of nerve and heart damage 3 variants in the TTR gene; relevant for African American, West African, Portuguese, Northern Swedish, Japanese, Irish, British descent

Hereditary Hemochromatosis (HFE‑Related)Genetic risk for iron overload 2 variants in the HFE gene; relevant for European descent

Hereditary ThrombophiliaGenetic risk for harmful blood clots 2 variants in the F2 and F5 genes; relevant for European descent

Late-Onset Alzheimer’s DiseaseGenetic risk for a form of dementia 1 variant in the APOE gene; variant found and studied in many ethnicities

MUTYH-Associated PolyposisGenetic risk for a specific colorectal cancer syndrome 2 variants in the MUTYH gene; relevant for Northern European descent

Parkinson’s DiseaseGenetic risk for a form

of movement impairment 2 variants in the LRRK2 and GBA genes; relevant for European, Ashkenazi Jewish, North African Berber descent See sample report

Wow! So I can find out if I have one of these diseases. But it certainly begs a number of questions. Do I really want to know? Can I run the test on my spouse? What about on my dates? “Hey, would you mind spitting in a cup for me?”

Sort of takes the fun out of life. But clearly there is a business here, or (GSK) would not be an investor.

Also, it should be widely observed that the CIA is obsessed with DNA science, they are even funding a skin care company that collects DNA:

SKINCENTIAL SCIENCES , a company with an innovative line of cosmetic products marketed as a way to erase blemishes and soften skin, has caught the attention of beauty bloggers on YouTube, Oprah’s lifestyle magazine, and celebrity skin care professionals. Documents obtained by The Intercept reveal that the firm has also attracted interest and funding from In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the Central Intelligence Agency. The previously undisclosed relationship with the CIA might come as some surprise to a visitor to the website of Clearista, the main product line of Skincential Sciences, which boasts of a “formula so you can feel confident and beautiful in your skin’s most natural state.” Though the public-facing side of the company touts a range of skin care products, Skincential Sciences developed a patented technology that removes a thin outer layer of the skin, revealing unique biomarkers that can be used for a variety of diagnostic tests, including DNA collection.

So let me get this right – genetic surveillance? The CIA is going to harvest DNA data from skincare products? Thankfully, most men still don’t use skincare products, but this is another vein in the artery of the overall promotion of the gender confusion agenda which is openly and covertly supported by the CIA.

To be clear, there is no connection between 23andMe and the CIA, only that the current billionaire CEO went to Yale, was married to CIA asset Sergey Mikhailovic Brin, and that 23andMe has the largest and most rich DNA database in the world, a topic which the CIA is obsessed with. It’s not a strange analogy because not only was the CEO married to the guy, he is one of the top active investors, alongside his venture capital arm Google Ventures, as well Google itself has invested in the company.

With company like that, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where 23andMe would collapse. This is the work of the establishment. They are monopolists, and monopolists don’t lose.

As we wrote in Splitting Pennies – the world is not as it seems. And as Julian Assange wrote – Google is not what it seems. But when push comes to shove, the best explanation of how the world works is delivered as ‘comedy’ in 3 minutes by Irish Catholic George Carlin:

But it is possible to join the club, you just have to buy in – to companies like 23andMe.

Of course, you have to be accredited, and have money to invest that you can afford to lose. So to George’s point, the game is rigged, the dice are loaded, the fight is fixed.. the fix is in.. that’s how it goes. Everybody knows!

In conclusion, 23andMe looks and acts more like a biotech powerhouse than a genetic ancestry startup. But with investors like Sequoia, GSK, and GV (Google Ventures) it’s looking like the next big pharma behemoth, that’s going to engage in multiple business lines including but not limited to genetic surveillance, selling genetic data, and developing drugs based on this data.

Research

https://www.connecticutmag.com/issues/features/a-brief-history-of-some-of-the-most-notable-yale-men-at-the-cia/article_7c7beeea-f85d-11ea-be2d-ab589c84e40d.html“To a remarkable extent, the ethos first of the World War II Office of Strategic Services, and then of its offspring, the CIA, was influenced by Yale men.” — Godfrey Hodgson in The New York Times in 1987.

