24 More Charged in North Carolina Voter-Fraud Probe including Nearly 20 Illegal Aliens Who Voted in National Election

A federal prosecutor’s office in North Carolina announced on Friday that 24 more people were charged with voter-related fraud over the past 18 months.

Those charged are listed as being from Mexico and several central American countries, as well as from France, Yemen, Iraq and Nigeria and other countries.

A federal North Carolina prosecutor’s office that has been investigating allegations of voter-related fraud says 24 more people have been charged over the past 18 months. The government says two defendants were charged earlier this year with unlawful voting in the 2016 general election. More than 15 others face charges of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register to vote. Indictments against several defendants were unsealed Friday. Back in 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh announced charges against nearly 20 non-U.S. citizens accused of illegally voting in 2016. The prosecutor later asked for voting records from North Carolina election offices.

