24 years ago Bill Gates predicted a lung attacking virus.

JFK Jr before his death published George magazine. He had intended to publish an article on the the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin based on the works of Barry Chamish. He was also a candidate for the NY Senate seat that Hillary Clinton wanted. But, in any event, in his magazine he wrote an article in which Bill Gates predicted the future in which an over populated planet choked to extinction by a lung attacking virus.

Image source