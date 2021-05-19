250 immigrants will be able to cross the border from Mexico daily to apply for asylum in the U.S.

Investment Watch

I’m watching the UNivision spanish news and the big news that they are reporting is that starting today, 250 immigrants will be allowed to cross into the USA.

This is a translation from the article I found in spanish:

Some 250 immigrants will be able to cross the border from Mexico daily to apply for asylum in the U.S. after the Administration of President Joe Biden reached a settlement as part of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) against controversial Title 42. (this is a translation for the link below)

holanews.com/unos-250-solicitantes-de-asilo-podran-entrar-en-ee-uu-cada-dia/

When you find the news in English, look what it says:

The Biden administration will soon allow up to 250 “particularly vulnerable” immigrants into the U.S. each day, said a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, an exception to the current policy that blocks most families and single adult migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/biden-admin-let-2-000-vulnerable-migrants-u-s-will-n1267735

So the spanish speakers are pretty much told, get over to the USA, they are letting every one in. English news, only those who are vulnerable!!!

Investment Watch