250k Hens Perish in Fire – Royal Navy to Defend Fishing Waters – “Explosive” Soybean Situation





December 18, 2020

250,000 chickens have been lost in yet another fire. The UK is set to deploy the Royal Navy to defend their protein supply in fishing waters. More analysts are calling the soybean situation “explosive,” even as meat plants are once again shutting down due to COVID-19. It seems PROTEIN is set to be the mechanism of control as the battle for control over our food supply is waged by the technocrats. Christian shares a healthy serving of data in this episode of the Ice Age Farmer broadcast.