Meanwhile, Paul Zipser, a 27-year-old who played briefly in the @NBA and is now in the German league, just had emergency surgery for a brain bleed following his @JNJNews #Covid vaccination.

Pro athletes are the fittest people in the world. Why on earth would they be vaccinated? pic.twitter.com/l8Qp0klLmZ

— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 15, 2021