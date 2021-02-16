28-Year-Old Wisconsin Healthcare Worker Brain Dead 5 Days After Second Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injection

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

The COVID Blog is reporting that 28-year-old Sara Stickles from Beloit, Wisconsin, a healthcare worker at SwedishAmerican Hospital, has suffered a brain aneurysm and is now brain dead just 5 days after receiving the second experimental mRNA COVID injection from Pfizer.

Sadly, this is another instance reported where a young healthcare worker in the prime of their life and with no previous existing health conditions has died after being injected with one of the experimental mRNA COVID injections.

She was an organ donor, so her body is being kept alive until they find suitable recipients for her organs.

She leaves behind a young son, siblings, friends and family members who have expressed shock on Facebook at her sudden death.

Her sister Jamie Lynn Cruz announced on Facebook, February 11, 2021, that the family was saying their goodbyes because there was no hope for her recovery:

It’s true, The Good Die Young. Because my sister was SO incredibly good! Today My mom, siblings and I were asked to come to the hospital to say our goodbyes to Sara. Sara had a hemmorage stroke in her brain stem on Sunday Feb 7th, at the young age of 28. She has been on life support ever since. After all of the tests run, and the MRI results, the Doctors determined that there is no possibility of recovery and eventually her body will shut down. Because Sara is an organ donor they will continue to keep her body alive until it is time to harvest them. Sara will go on to save countless lives. She continues to give her gifts even after she has gone home to heaven. My sister is truly an amazing angel. (Source.)

In an earlier Facebook post from February 8th, her sister mentioned that Sara had been sick and “breaking out” from the COVID “vaccine”:

Update: Dr. Called, There going to preform Cerebral angiography tomorrow thru her groin all the way up to her brain to take pictures. There are not quite sure if it is an aneurysm or avm or a tumor or something else, so they have to do more research of her brain. She is stabilized. She will react to a pinch, but thats it, eyes are still not open. Subarachnoid hemmorage is what happened. (Bleeding in the space between the brain and the tissue covering the brain, is usually from a bulging blood vessel that bursts in the brain) The Dr. Is hopeful, he said she’s young, and healthy. I did inform him of her covid vaccine, and that she was sick and breaking out from it. (Source.)

Today, February 14, 2021, Sara’s twin sister, Kara Stickles, shared this post on her Facebook page from someone who reported that mentioning Sara had the Pfizer COVID mRNA injection was being censored and deleted in social media:

This beautiful, healthy 28-year-old mother received an experimental, non-FDA-approved “medical procedure,” and now her family is raising money for her funeral (gofundme link in IG bio and here: https://bit.ly/2NlzdAy) My deepest sympathies to the family.￼ Please see @circleofmamas on IG for the entire post. (Edit: “Circle of Mamas” outstanding IG account was deleted; please follow @circleofmamas_ .) (Social media accounts are getting deleted if they talk about adverse events of certain experimental products. Search for her sister Jamie Lynn Cruz ‘s post, or my Telegram channel has info https://t.me/glassforsenate .) Question: Are government officials protecting Americans from a (treatable) virus with a nearly 100% survival rate, or is there another reason the powers that be are pushing this “emergency use authorization” product? (Source.)

From the data that the CDC has released so far in the VAERS database, there have been 176 cases in Wisconsin of adverse events, including 26 hospitalizations, 5 permanent disabilities, 58 emergency room visits, and 11 deaths, although none below the age of 44.

So if Sara Stickles’ case has been reported to the CDC VAERS reporting system, the CDC has apparently not released it yet.

As we reported yesterday, the CDC has stated on their website that there have been 1,170 deaths recorded in the U.S. following the experimental mRNA COVID injections, and according to the CDC and the FDA, NONE of them are related to the “COVID vaccines.”

