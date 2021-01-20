#2APurge: Demorats wasting no time in going after guns

This should come as a surprise to absolutely no one: Demorats are already paving the way to erode our Second Amendment rights.

On December 22, 2020, Florida State Senator Gary Farmer filed SB 370 entitled, “Assault Weapons and Large-capacity Magazines.”

The text of the bill in a nutshell: “Prohibiting the sale or transfer of an assault weapon or a large-capacity magazine; providing criminal penalties; prohibiting possession of an assault weapon or a large-capacity magazine; requiring certificates of possession for assault weapons or large-capacity magazines lawfully possessed before a specified date; requiring the Department of Law Enforcement to maintain a file of such certificates, etc.”

The full text of the bill is here. Excerpts from the bill:

“Assault weapon means any selective-fire firearm capable of fully automatic, semiautomatic, or burst fire at the option of the user or any of the following specified semiautomatic firearms: list includes all AK and AR series, and a whole list of other manufacturers.”

“A part or combination of parts which converts a firearm into an assault weapon or any combination of parts from which an assault weapon may be assembled if those parts are in the possession or under the control of the same person.”

“A semiautomatic rifle that has an ability to accept a detachable magazine and has one or more of the following: includes everything under the sun, including a bayonet mount.”

Guns & Gadgets has a video summarizing the bill:

Buckle up, folks. Not only will the demorats be empowered under the #notmypresident Biden administration to squash the First Amendment, they will go after the Second Amendment too.

