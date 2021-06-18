HUGE …. 3 British Airways pilots have DIED of the COxxVID vaxxine in the past 7-days, and BA are now in crisis talks with the UK Government about whether or not their vaxxinated pilots should be allowed to fly.

85% of all British Airways pilots have already been vaxxinated. pic.twitter.com/MutkpRYT9T

— 404_Not_Found (@4_04_Not_Found) June 17, 2021