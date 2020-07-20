3 friends “massacred” at Florida lake found by victim’s father: police





Three friends were murdered just moments after gathering together for some night fishing at a lake in central Florida, authorities said Saturday. They were found by the father of one of the men who managed to call for help just before he died.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who has worked at the department since 1972, described the killings at a Frostproof, Fla. lake a “massacre.” He said the men were beaten and shot. He appealed to the public for help in identifying the one responsible for the murders.

“This is a horrific scene,” Judd said at a news conference Saturday near Lake Streety, where the bodies were found. “I’ve been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst.”

Killed were Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollins, 27.

