Posted: March 28, 2021 Categories: Videos 3 Polk County deputies arrested for evidence tampering ABC Action News Mar 22, 2021 The Polk County Sheriff's Office says three deputies are facing charges for evidence tampering in relation to a December arrest.
One thought on “3 Polk County deputies arrested for evidence tampering”
“carrying large amounts in small bills”
Many of us do that, and we arent drug dealers. This is the excuse they use to confiscate your money?
These fkrs can kiss my ass…Many of us live in our trucks, this is our home…All of us get advances every week, big ones, we save them.
These fkrs are goddamn thieves man..This is why I never let them in my truck, get a warrant MTHRFKR…