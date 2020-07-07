3 Women Arrested In Florida For Refusing To Wear A Mask

This is a truly outrageous video. Three people were arrested in Cape Coral, Florida on 7/6/20 for not wearing a mask. They were attempting to attend a Cape Coral city council meeting where mandatory mask wearing was going to be voted on.

They were arrested upon entry. The cop claimed he arrested her for “resisting arrest.” 😒👮 In the clip, the woman, who is black, is restrained in handcuffs being pulled around by the cop, screams to the camera “I AM BEING ARRESTED BECAUSE I REFUSE TO WEAR A MASK! IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! THIS IS WHERE WE ARE PEOPLE! THIS IS WHERE WE ARE.” This is very intense, insane, horrible, abominable, absolutely satanic, and very sad and angering. Trust me, this fight has just begun.

Watch the videos below.

Ironically, in a letter dated July 1, Police Chief David Newlan warned Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello that a mask mandate would create ‘precarious situations’ which ‘could escalate’ and that subsequent arrests would ‘reflect negatively’ on them, which is precisely what happened at the July 6 meeting. The letter stated, in part, “The enforcement of the mandate would potentially place our Police Department, as well as Code Compliance, in precarious situations at a time when our nation’s expectations of law enforcement are being challenged. These potentially adverse encounters could escalate into arrest situations and reflect negatively on our positive relationship with our community.”

The agenda for the July 6 meeting ironically notes, “PLEDGE OF CIVILITY – We will be respectful of each other even when we disagree. We will direct all comments to the issues. We will avoid personal attacks.”

After all this drama, the mask ordinance failed at Monday’s meeting.

Here’s another video of the incident.

