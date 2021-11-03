30,000 people were trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland on Halloween after one person tested positive for COVID-19

More than 30,000 people were trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland on Halloween night after one case of COVID-19 was discovered.

The park was shut on Sunday evening after the case was found, and visitors and staff had to be tested for the virus before they were allowed to leave, CNN reported.

The police blocked the park’s exits, forbidding people to leave until they had tested negative, CNN reported.

Videos showed workers in protective equipment carrying out COVID-19 tests during the fireworks display.

The nearly 34,000 people — which included visitors and employees — at the park had to get tested in order to leave, the South China Morning Post reported.

They were also told to get a second test in 24 hours, according to the South China Morning Post.

The park will be closed until at least Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

China has maintained strict coronavirus rules. It has done mass testing and even shut down entire cities over single cases of the virus.

