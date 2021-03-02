$35 Trillion Buys A Lot Of Corruption

The World Economic Forum has told us that at the End of the Great Reset in 2030 “you will own nothing but you will be happy.” Translation: we will not own our homes and our cars because we will lease them. A spokeswoman said “we won’t even own our clothes. (We will lease them from billionaires.) Sounds like they want to take everything from us so we will be too impoverished to resist when they cull the herds killing Commoners by the Billions.

The covid pandemic is a fraud. The regional government in Andalusia in southern Spain reduced covid deaths by 82% when they gave everyone minimal doses of vitamin D-3. India has a low death rate because they give everyone who wants one a packet of drugs for $2.65 that includes Ivermectin. Ivermectin kills viruses, bacteria and parasites. It is cheap and it works. Imagine how few would die if everyone was given Vitamin D-3 and Ivermectin to both cure and to prevent covid.

The covid virus was invented in a lab in North Carolina and given to a Chinese military lab in Wuhan which received millions in grants from NIH, Dr Fauci and President Obama. Dr Luc Montagnier who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008 said it is a bioweapon and was made in a lab. It contains strands from the HIV virus. The Spike protein was engineered from SARS into Covid. This allows it to enter human cells. 4 new sequences were engineered into Covid from the HIV virus including the GP 41 envelope which is the key for HIV to infect human bodies.

Today I want to focus on the tens of trillions stolen from us by the people who think they own our government and have the right to kill us using bioweapons and experimental mRNA injections designed to reprogram our DNA and weaken us from what they will send our way in the near future. David Rothkopf was the Managing Director of Kissinger Associates back in the 1990s. He wrote the book Superclass in which he said that the world was run by 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. The Thirty Families are the New World Order.

Dr Mark Skidmore is back in a new series of interviews with Catherine Austin Fitts at Solari. He said $35 trillion had gone missing from government agencies. Previously, he said the people who seem to own the governments of the world are allowed sell trillions of dollars in US Treasury bonds and to pocket the money. Skidmore once said the Treasury Department gave the US Army a check for $800 billion to cover the Missing Money from their $122 annual budget. Guess what happened? The Generals lost the $800 billion too!

The NWO plan is to steal money by the tens of trillions from us and use that money to oppress us so they can continue with the lockdowns, the pandemic and a series of bioweapons until in 2030 we have nothing. A million small businesses have already been bankrupted in America and millions more are nearly broke. All they have to do is to continue with the lies in their Corporate Media while simultaneously releasing covid mutations and harming our health with dangerous vaccines until we have nothing and the 30 Families have everything.

This impoverishment of those who must work to eat is by design so we will be powerless both financially and healthwise to resist the genocide the Thirty Families are sending our way.

If we had any power in the media, we would have been able to tell the public that agents of the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers and the Warburgs created the Federal Reserve which gives Bankers the right to charge us interest on money they created out of nothing. We would have been able to replace Federal Reserve Notes with non-interest bearing Treasury Notes much like President Lincoln’s Greenbacks. We could have saved millions of Gentile Americans from starvation in the 1930s and we would not have a national debt of $28 trillion soon to reach $40 trillion.

If the Thirty Families did not own the governments and the Corporate Media, we would have arrested them long ago for stealing tens of trillions of dollars, for committing war crimes, for election rigging in the US and around the world, for kidnapping, raping and murdering hundreds of thousands of women and children every year. If they did not control the courts and the media, we could have voted them out of office.

Currently, they are Hyperinflating our currencies and over populating our countries with Third World refugees to guarantee we have nothing. The US M1 money supply grew 90% in 2020 because of the lockdowns and the pandemics they released. In 2021 the illegitimately elected American President is planning to run a $4 trillion budget deficit this year and will run a $6 trillion deficit next year. When the Dollar Dies, food prices spike a few hundred percent and the economy gets hammered by corruption and Hyperinflation the Uber Billionaires think we will be too poor and too unhealthy to resist.

As I said before, when the Dollar Dies, US wages and pensions will be permanently cut by 60% due to over population and corruption in our political and banking leadership.

Don’t you see that the Banks would launder $500 billion a year in bribes and a trillion dollars a year in drugs, illegal weapons and the proceeds of human trafficking even if they did not make billions every week? They need us to have drug dealers, drug gangs and human traffickers in every city so we would have a corrupt government and they could freely operate in otherwise decent societies.

There is hope for a better future. In a few months 100 million Americans will have received either one or two mRNA experimental jabs which will get million permanently sick. Then lies about the coronavirus, the lockdowns and the alleged vaccines will not work. When the Uber Rich run out people willing to believe their lies, the Empire of Debt will collapse at about the time America has its first Nationwide Food Riots.

As I said before, I expect 4 billion or so people to die from starvation, suicide, violence from hungry neighbor, riots and a few odd regional wars. In all that chaos many people will realize that they will either rebel against the New World Order, say no the the vaccines and push back against the press.

Dr Judy Mikovits said that this coronavirus vaccine could kill 50 million Americans over the next 40 years.

The US government admitted to having a plan to pick up without trial 8 million Americans in case of a national emergency and holding them in concentration camps without trial.

We have 270 trillion in Unpayable Debts. The kings of ancient Sumer and Babylon canceled debts without causing Depressions, mass starvation and wars. The Bible writers called it a Jubilee. We need a Debt Jubilee. Only the US military can do that and then only after martial law is declared.

One of the reason food prices will be spiking higher is that we have entered a Grand Solar Minimum much like the Maunder Minimum of 1645 to 1715 when wheat prices spiked 400% in certain years in the UK and during the Big Freeze in France in 1709 the price of food rose 600%.

