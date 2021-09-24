375 Novant Health workers suspended without pay for violating COVID-19 vaccine requirement

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health announced Tuesday that approximately 375 employees are suspended for violating the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Novant employees who have started a two-dose vaccine series will have until Oct. 15 to get their second dose to remain compliant. Novant Health joined Atrium Health and other health care systems in North Carolina with its mandate in July.

“They will have an opportunity to comply over a five day, unpaid suspension period,” Novant said in a statement. “If a team member remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated.”