39 Miami police officers to form mask enforcement unit

If you don’t wear a mask in Miami, it’ll cost you — $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second, and $500 every time after that.

Miami-Dade County has the state’s most COVID-19 infections reported per 100,000 people and the highest death toll, The Miami Herald reports. To try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people in Miami must wear face masks while in outdoor and indoor public settings, with few exceptions.

To ensure people take the ordinance seriously, Mayor Francis Suarez announced on Tuesday that 39 police officers will form a mask enforcement unit, working “seven days a week.” Anyone who violates the ordinance more than three times will not only get a $500 fine, but will also be arrested. Catherine Garcia

