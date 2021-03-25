3,964 DEAD 162,610 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy
The European database of suspected drug reaction reports, EudraVigilance, is now tracking reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”
Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:
This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.
EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.
This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.
The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.
Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)
Their report through March 13, 2021 lists 3,964 deaths and 162,610 injuries following injections of three experimental COVID-19 shots:
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414), COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH (TOZINAMERAN), and COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19).
There is also data for a fourth experimental COVID “vaccine,” COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S). We have not included data from the Johnson and Johnson COVID shot in this report, but will do so in future reports.
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the three COVID-19 shots we are including here, and here is the summary data through March 13, 2021.
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 2,540 deaths and 102,100 injuries to 13/03/2021
- 7,604 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 15 deaths
- 4,636 Cardiac disorders incl. 276 deaths
- 22 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 2,683 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 52 Endocrine disorders
- 2,941 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 23,074 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 125 deaths
- 72,072 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 957 deaths
- 102 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 12 deaths
- 1,928 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 6,020 Infections and infestations incl. 275 deaths
- 2,198 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 32 deaths
- 4,565 Investigations incl. 111 deaths
- 1,567 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 49 deaths
- 37,365 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths
- 55 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths
- 44,993 Nervous system disorders incl. 185 deaths
- 81 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 deaths
- 57 Product issues
- 3,742 Psychiatric disorders incl. 28 deaths
- 525 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 37 deaths
- 545 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 8,788 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 294 deaths
- 10,808 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 18 deaths
- 229 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
- 69 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths
- 4,820 Vascular disorders incl. 74 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 973 deaths and 5,939 injuries to 13/03/2021
- 330 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 501 Cardiac disorders incl. 96 deaths
- 1 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
- 116 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 6 Endocrine disorders
- 181 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 1,283 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 40 deaths
- 4,198 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 393 deaths
- 21 Hepatobiliary disorders
- 219 Immune system disorders incl. 1 death
- 515 Infections and infestations incl. 57 deaths
- 236 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths
- 411 Investigations incl. 36 deaths
- 165 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 18 deaths
- 1,727 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 23 deaths
- 12 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths
- 2,324 Nervous system disorders incl. 111 deaths
- 15 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
- 4 Product issues
- 271 Psychiatric disorders incl. 14 deaths
- 93 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 34 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
- 817 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 93 deaths
- 740 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 48 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
- 40 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths
- 368 Vascular disorders incl. 32 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 451 deaths and 54,571 injuries to 13/03/2021
- 1,180 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 2,080 Cardiac disorders incl. 63 deaths
- 17 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
- 1,237 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 41 Endocrine disorders
- 1,977 Eye disorders incl. 1 death
- 17,491 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 15 deaths
- 42,367 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 198 deaths
- 32 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 1 death
- 578 Immune system disorders
- 3,340 Infections and infestations incl. 46 deaths
- 853 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 2 deaths
- 2,384 Investigations incl. 3 deaths
- 2,676 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 22,858 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 19 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
- 32,490 Nervous system disorders incl. 41 deaths
- 22 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
- 11 Product issues
- 3,105 Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 560 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 266 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 4,293 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 33 deaths
- 6,815 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 99 Social circumstances incl. 2 deaths
- 138 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths
- 1,656 Vascular disorders incl. 11 deaths
This is public information funded by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), but it is obviously being censored by the corporate media.