3rd wave approaches Europe, Lockdowns begin: Vaccine becoming more ineffective everyday

Lockdowns Returning to Europe as new more lethal strains begin spreading
Vaccine not effective against new strains, Boosters may be urgently needed
2) First let’s cover some good news, that having 2 doses clearly MUCH MUCH better than 1 dose alone of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines versus neutralizing the classic #SARSCoV2 common strain. https://t.co/1pC4kJtJlA pic.twitter.com/YHKrhq75ZJ
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 14, 2021
5) The neutralization curves from 2-doses BNT162b2 vaccine of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 to variant pseudoviruses: poor overlap=bad. #B117 is pretty good. California #B1429 pretty good. Brazil #P1 & #B1351 have more trouble.
But this is just one person—let’s looks at more people: pic.twitter.com/Znku2j9Rov
7) Now let’s look at many folks with 1 or 2 doses of the NIH-Moderna vaccine… 1 dose still much lower than 2 doses. And #P1 and #B1351 also agains problematic. But Moderna had slightly better performance vs Pfizer… let’s look at next graph… pic.twitter.com/pLImWKV7lh
