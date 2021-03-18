3rd wave approaches Europe, Lockdowns begin: Vaccine becoming more ineffective everyday

Investment Watch

Lockdowns Returning to Europe as new more lethal strains begin spreading

Vaccine not effective against new strains, Boosters may be urgently needed

2) First let’s cover some good news, that having 2 doses clearly MUCH MUCH better than 1 dose alone of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines versus neutralizing the classic #SARSCoV2 common strain. https://t.co/1pC4kJtJlA pic.twitter.com/YHKrhq75ZJ

5) The neutralization curves from 2-doses BNT162b2 vaccine of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 to variant pseudoviruses: poor overlap=bad. #B117 is pretty good. California #B1429 pretty good. Brazil #P1 & #B1351 have more trouble.

But this is just one person—let’s looks at more people: pic.twitter.com/Znku2j9Rov

— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 14, 2021