427,000+ parents fight back against National School Board Assoc calling them “domestic terrorists”

Law Enforcement Today – by Pat Droney

On the day after it was reported that tyrant Attorney General Merrick Garland further devolved into making the Department of Justice an arm of the Democratic Party, PJ Media reports that over 427,000 parents responded to the organization that got the DOJ involved in the first place—the National School Board Association (NSBA). To be clear, parents are not going to take this BS lying down.

Last week, Law Enforcement Today and other media outlets reported that the NSBA’s president Viola Garcia sent what can only be described, as PJ Media defined it, as a “hysterical and threatening letter” to the feckless Joe Biden in which she accused parents who are demanding accountability from public schools of threats, intimidation and…gasp…”hate crimes!” which she equated with “domestic terrorism.”

That’s correct…Garcia believes that parents who are concerned about what their children are being indoctrinated into in schools are engaged in domestic terrorism. In that letter, the NSBA requested the feds intervene “to stop threats and acts of violence against school board members, school officials and teachers.”

Well, just as the Luke Skywalker and gang used “the force” to fight back against the evil Empire, so too did a group of parents…in excess of 427,000 to be exact.

This week, the leaders of two dozen or so parent organizations fought back and blasted the NSBA with their own letter. In that letter, the groups slammed the NSBA’s ridiculous claims of “hate” and “terrorism.”

The letter stated, in part:

NSBA cites a tiny number of minor incidents in order to insinuate that parents who are criticizing and protesting the decisions of school boards are engaging in, or may be engaging in, “domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” NSBA even invokes the PATRIOT Act.

The association of legitimate protest with terrorism and violence reveals both your contempt for parents and your unwillingness to understand and her the sincere cries of parents on behalf of their children. To equate parents with terrorists dishonors the thousands of victims of actual terrorism around the world. Have you no shame?

Bravo! Well said; we wish we’d said that ourselves.

The demand by the NSBA that the PATRIOT Act be used as a cudgel against law-abiding parents who have legitimate concerns over the education of their children is an outrage and in fact shows clearly that the parents are indeed on to something, and the NSBA is pissed off that the blush is off the rose.

In their letter, the parent organizations noted the “menacing” and “thinly veiled threat” posed by the NSBA’s request…no demand that Biden and the Department of Justice use federal law enforcement to harass and possibly prosecute parents for exercising their First Amendment rights, and the redress of grievances with their elected officials.

The letter continued that by their request of Biden, the NSBA “intended to intimidate into silence and submission the very constituents that [the NSBA] members ostensibly represent.”

Why else turn federal law enforcement agencies such as the DOJ, the FBI, Homeland Security, the Secret Service Assessment Center and the Postal Service on parents and taxpayers?

After Garland’s promise earlier Tuesday to use the DOJ to do exactly what the NSBA seemed to be asking for, isn’t it ironic that there was no such move to use the DOJ and federal resources to conduct actual law enforcement operations, such as working to solve the genocide of young blacks taking place in American cities throughout the U.S.

There is no federal probe into Black Lives Matter or Antifa, yet the Biden administration is not only willing but eager to go after parents concerned about their kids.

These are parent organizations by the way who “unequivocally oppose violence” and are not indeed “domestic terrorists,” but “concerned citizens who care deeply about their community’s children—and who are concerned by the direction that America’s schools have taken.”

As we have seen over the past six months or so, many parents across the country are rightfully concerned and in some cases angry about what is happening in taxpayer-funded public schools:

Citizens are angry that school boards and school officials around the country are restricting access to public meetings, limiting public comment, and in some cases conducting business via text messages in violation of state open meeting laws.

They are angry that schools are charging them thousands of dollars in public records requests to view curriculum and training materials that impact their children and that should be open to the public by default.

They are angry that pandemic-related learning losses have compounded the already-low reading, writing, and math proficiency rates in America’s schools.

The primary driver behind parents’ anger is that instead of actually working to improve students’ achievement, “large numbers of districts have chosen to fund, often with hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money, ‘social justice’ and ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ programs with finite resources.”

One might think that the NSBA might be interested in actually listening to parents’ concerns, however they simply do not care.

We have seen people from Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona suggest that elected bureaucrats and “educators” should be the ones making educational decisions for students, not parents, which is absurd.

Parents are rightly concerned that instead of addressing their concerns and listening to parents, the NSBA sought instead to “smear their constituents rather than engage with them in good faith.” Those concerns of course stem from leftist and some might say Marxist policies embraced and implemented by school boards who are supposed to be accountable to parents.

“It is appalling that [NSBA] would choose to threaten your fellow Americans for having the courage to hold you accountable for your failures,” said the parent organizations. “We will not be bullied. We will not have our speech chilled. We have a constitutional right to petition our elected officials, and we will continue to dos o” in order to “address and improve the quality of America’s public education system for all children.”

It’s heartening to see parents fighting back against these tyrannical scumbags. The NSBA thought by soliciting the federal government and its investigative agencies, they might be able to intimidate parents.

However, as Admiral Yamamoto said after the December 7 Japanese attacks at Pearl Harbor, the NSBA and woke politicians have “awakened a sleeping giant and filled [him] with a terrible resolve.

The NSBA, and now Garland have indeed “awakened a sleeping giant.” It will be very interesting to see how all of this plays out. Good on the parents for fighting back.

Law Enforcement Today