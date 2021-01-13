43% of Americans Say Voter Fraud Allegations Raise Questions over Biden Victory

The National Pulse – by Natalie Winters

A new poll by Data for Progress and shared by left-wing media outlet Vox reveals 43 percent of Americans feel that “allegations of voter fraud have made them question the results of the election and Joe Biden’s victory.”

The “progressive” polling company’s numbers reveal that a total of 43 percent of Americans either “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” that they’re questioning the validity of Biden’s victory.

75 percent of Republicans feel this way in addition to 13 percent of Democratic voters.

When voters were asked if they “trust” or “do not trust” the “electoral process in the U.S., 39 percent indicated the latter.

Another find included in the poll is that 47 percent of Americans feel AntiFa is “very much to blame” or “somewhat to blame” for “inciting the violence that took place on January 6, leading to the storming of the U.S. Capitol building.”

29 percent of Democrats feel this way, 68 percent of Republicans feel this way, and as do 44 percent of Independents.

The polling also examines the American public’s views on impeachment, concluding 40 percent strongly support impeaching President Trump while 38 percent strongly oppose. Within each party, 71 percent of Democrats “strongly support impeachment” and 70 percent of Republicans “strongly oppose.”

