44-Year-Old Pastor DEAD after Moderna COVID Shot – Wanted Other Pastors and African Americans to Follow her Example and Take the Shot

Dr. Kimberly Credit was the first female pastor at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Boonton Township, New Jersey. She had a master’s degree in divinity and a doctorate in ministry, and she was the founder of The Preaching Lab Podcast.

On February 10th, she was injected with the first experimental Moderna mRNA injection at a public event where she was interviewed by the New York Times and a local TV news outlet.

She stated publicly on her Facebook Page:

As a leader, I want to lead by example especially for Pastors and the African American community. Got my first vaccine dose today. Thank you to Pastor Joe Carter for his leadership in pulling Black Clergy together and for allowing me to pray live for our news outlets. Thank you New York Times and Channel 2 News for interviewing me. #DoTheResearch #BeInformed #OurTrustIsInGod #WeNeedEveryoneVaccinatedToEndThis

Since the second Moderna shot is given 28 days after the first one, she would have received her second injection around March 10th.

All of her Facebook posts after this time were positive, giving no indication that she was feeling sick.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, the day before she died she posted a message on her Facebook page about listening to an online event that evening and prefaced it with this statement:

Listen… let me say this before I get a good and needed nap in.

Whether her fatigue and need for a nap was her usual Sunday routine, or because she was feeling ill, is not certain.

She was scheduled to lead The Preaching Lab podcast that next day, and posted this to her Facebook page that morning:

Join the several thousand preachers who connect every 1st Monday for fellowship and to invest in our preaching and ministries. Our guest lab professor is Pastor Leslie Callahan, PhD and our topic is “I Never Wanted to be a TV Preacher; Preaching in a Pandemic. A year later, we have adjusted but the truth is that many struggled during this pandemic. Join us Dr. Callahan facilitates our plenary and we hear from several preachers. The Reverend Dr. Leslie D. Callahan as the church’s first female pastor. Dr. Callahan delivered her first sermon as St. Paul’s pastor titled “It’s Time” on May 31 to an excited congregation of St. Paul’s members and friends. After a series of pre-installation celebrations, St. Paul’s installed Dr. Callahan as their 5th Pastor on September 27, 2009. Streaming from The Preaching Lab page at 7PM EST.

There was no indication that anything was wrong, but it was her last public post, as she died later that day, before the scheduled podcast.

Her obituary states that she died “suddenly and without warning.”

Those waiting for the livestream event on Facebook that night were shocked when they learned that she had just died.

