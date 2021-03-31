4,576 DEAD 199,213 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports, EudraVigilance, is now tracking reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines. EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001. This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public. The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects. Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)

Their report through March 20, 2021 lists 4,576 deaths and 199,213 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Hence, by the time we publish these, the stats are already a week old and new stats are already available.

Here is the summary data through March 20, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 2,906 deaths and 111,508 injuries to 20/03/2021

8,286 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 17 deaths

5,094 Cardiac disorders incl. 326 deaths

25 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

2,947 Ear and labyrinth disorders

54 Endocrine disorders

3,207 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths

25,177 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 144 deaths

78,540 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1050 deaths

117 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 14 deaths

2,148 Immune system disorders incl. 13 deaths

6,662 Infections and infestations incl. 302 deaths

2,436 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 43 deaths

5,087 Investigations incl. 129 deaths

1,726 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 57 deaths

40,753 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 26 deaths

69 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths

49,030 Nervous system disorders incl. 226 deaths

107 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 3 deaths

58 Product issues

4,150 Psychiatric disorders incl. 39 deaths

592 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 39 deaths

609 Reproductive system and breast disorders

9,604 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 340 deaths

11,720 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 21 deaths

262 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

79 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 5 deaths

5,401 Vascular disorders incl. 99 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 1076 deaths and 7,030 injuries to 20/03/2021

375 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 10 deaths

569 Cardiac disorders incl. 111 deaths

1 Congenital, familial and genetic disorder

133 Ear and labyrinth disorders

9 Endocrine disorders

211 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths

1,513 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 42 deaths

4,961 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 452 deaths

25 Hepatobiliary disorders

246 Immune system disorders incl. 1 death

601 Infections and infestations incl. 60 deaths

277 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 18deaths

467 Investigations incl. 37 deaths

204 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 19 deaths

2,036 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl . 23 deaths

21 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths

2,746 Nervous system disorders incl. 119 deaths

19 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

4 Product issues

328 Psychiatric disorders incl. 15 deaths

106 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 11 deaths

38 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

929 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 95 deaths

894 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 11 deaths

57 Social circumstances incl . 3 deaths

45 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths

444 Vascular disorders incl. 39 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 592 deaths and 80,642 injuries to 20/03/2021

1,867 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 20 deaths

3,163 Cardiac disorders incl. 78 deaths

22 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

1,068 Ear and labyrinth disorders

60 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

3,007 Eye disorders incl. 1 death

25,649 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 26 deaths

62,945 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 244 deaths

66 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 3 death

837 Immune system disorders

4,785 Infections and infestations incl. 53 deaths

1,357 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 4 deaths

3,682 Investigations incl. 6 deaths

3,731 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 6 deaths

34,943 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 6 deaths

27 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths

48,339 Nervous system disorders incl. 59 deaths

36 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

17 Product issues

4,374 Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths

800 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 8 deaths

462 Reproductive system and breast disorders

6,474 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 47 deaths

10,029 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 4 deaths

153 Social circumstances incl. 2 deaths

182 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 5 deaths

2,646 Vascular disorders incl. 14 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 2 deaths and 33 injuries to 20/03/2021

(Not enough data to produce a graph yet)

4 Cardiac disorders incl. 1 death

1 Ear and labyrinth disorder

2 Eye disorders

5 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 1 death

21 General disorders and administration site conditions

3 Infections and infestations

1 Injury, poisoning and procedural complication

7 Investigations

3 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders

19 Nervous system disorders

36 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

17 Product issues

2 Psychiatric disorders

1 Reproductive system and breast disorder

6 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders

4 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders

This is public information funded by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and anyone can use the EudraVigilance system and verify this data.

