4,576 DEAD 199,213 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy
The European database of suspected drug reaction reports, EudraVigilance, is now tracking reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”
Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:
This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.
EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.
This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.
The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.
Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)
Their report through March 20, 2021 lists 4,576 deaths and 199,213 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Hence, by the time we publish these, the stats are already a week old and new stats are already available.
Here is the summary data through March 20, 2021.
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 2,906 deaths and 111,508 injuries to 20/03/2021
- 8,286 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 17 deaths
- 5,094 Cardiac disorders incl. 326 deaths
- 25 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 2,947 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 54 Endocrine disorders
- 3,207 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 25,177 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 144 deaths
- 78,540 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1050 deaths
- 117 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 14 deaths
- 2,148 Immune system disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 6,662 Infections and infestations incl. 302 deaths
- 2,436 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 43 deaths
- 5,087 Investigations incl. 129 deaths
- 1,726 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 57 deaths
- 40,753 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 26 deaths
- 69 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths
- 49,030 Nervous system disorders incl. 226 deaths
- 107 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 3 deaths
- 58 Product issues
- 4,150 Psychiatric disorders incl. 39 deaths
- 592 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 39 deaths
- 609 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 9,604 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 340 deaths
- 11,720 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 21 deaths
- 262 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
- 79 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 5 deaths
- 5,401 Vascular disorders incl. 99 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 1076 deaths and 7,030 injuries to 20/03/2021
- 375 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 569 Cardiac disorders incl. 111 deaths
- 1 Congenital, familial and genetic disorder
- 133 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 9 Endocrine disorders
- 211 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 1,513 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 42 deaths
- 4,961 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 452 deaths
- 25 Hepatobiliary disorders
- 246 Immune system disorders incl. 1 death
- 601 Infections and infestations incl. 60 deaths
- 277 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 18deaths
- 467 Investigations incl. 37 deaths
- 204 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 19 deaths
- 2,036 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 23 deaths
- 21 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths
- 2,746 Nervous system disorders incl. 119 deaths
- 19 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
- 4 Product issues
- 328 Psychiatric disorders incl. 15 deaths
- 106 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 38 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
- 929 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 95 deaths
- 894 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 57 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
- 45 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths
- 444 Vascular disorders incl. 39 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 592 deaths and 80,642 injuries to 20/03/2021
- 1,867 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 20 deaths
- 3,163 Cardiac disorders incl. 78 deaths
- 22 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
- 1,068 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 60 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 3,007 Eye disorders incl. 1 death
- 25,649 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 26 deaths
- 62,945 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 244 deaths
- 66 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 3 death
- 837 Immune system disorders
- 4,785 Infections and infestations incl. 53 deaths
- 1,357 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 4 deaths
- 3,682 Investigations incl. 6 deaths
- 3,731 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 34,943 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 27 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
- 48,339 Nervous system disorders incl. 59 deaths
- 36 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
- 17 Product issues
- 4,374 Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 800 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 462 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 6,474 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 47 deaths
- 10,029 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 153 Social circumstances incl. 2 deaths
- 182 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 5 deaths
- 2,646 Vascular disorders incl. 14 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 2 deaths and 33 injuries to 20/03/2021
(Not enough data to produce a graph yet)
- 4 Cardiac disorders incl. 1 death
- 1 Ear and labyrinth disorder
- 2 Eye disorders
- 5 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 1 death
- 21 General disorders and administration site conditions
- 3 Infections and infestations
- 1 Injury, poisoning and procedural complication
- 7 Investigations
- 3 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders
- 19 Nervous system disorders
- 36 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
- 17 Product issues
- 2 Psychiatric disorders
- 1 Reproductive system and breast disorder
- 6 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders
- 4 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders
This is public information funded by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and anyone can use the EudraVigilance system and verify this data.
These are some serious numbers, and yet we do not know of a single news organization who has published anything on this besides Health Impact News.
Please share this information far and wide, and feel free to copy and republish everything in this report.