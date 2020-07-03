4th of July Warning – BLM and Crips Gang Members Stocking Up on Lethal Fireworks that Simulate Gun Fire

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Last weekend members of BLM and the Crips gang colluded in assaulting a group of Christians who prayed at the statue of St. Louis in Forest Park in St. Louis. We have evidence the same criminals who assaulted individuals at the prayer event have purchased over 300 pounds of fireworks which simulate gun fire.

Terrence Page is a soldier of the Blue Umbrella BLM Militia. At a prayer event on June 27th at the St. Louis statue in Forest Park, Page punched three individuals in the face while wearing what appeared to be brass knuckles at the time. This comes as no surprise since Page has been a member of the Crips since 2000:

