4th stimulus check? White House doesn’t rule out another round of payments in 2021

C-Net – by Clifford Colby

You may still not have your third stimulus check the IRS is sending out as part of the American Rescue Plan. But the White House is working ahead and hasn’t ruled out a fourth stimulus payment this year. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is looking to Congress for a fourth round of payments. “We’ll see what members of Congress propose,” Psaki said in response to a question about a fourth check.

Following March’s $1.9 trillion bill, the Biden administration is now working on the next two stimulus proposals that could send new rounds of money to those struggling through the pandemic. Biden laid out in a speech his two new packages — the American Jobs Plan and American Family Plan — that would focus on creating new jobs, extend the child tax credit through 2025 and give working families more tax breaks and direct payments, if approved by Congress.

While the third stimulus check will help to restart the US economy, the growth will happen unevenly, economists say, with some cities projected to hurt for “decades,” even though COVID-19 vaccination rates are on the upswing and the US economy is showing glimmers of hope. Would more direct payments arrive in a different form other than a stimulus check? We look at some of her possibilities for a fourth check below. Additionally, here’s how to track your payment and contact the IRS if there’s a problem. Also, here’s how to calculate your child tax credit. This story is updated frequently.

