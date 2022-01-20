Jan 19, 2022 • January 19 2022 Manhattan, New York – a Group of anti-mandate protesters went into Museum of Natural History to protest vaccine mandates. In accordance with the New York City vaccine requirement, you must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the Museum. 5 Antimandate protesters arrested and 1 child walked out by police from Museum of Natural History after refusing to provide vaccination cards.
One thought on “5 Protesters Arrested and Child Walked Out of NYC Museum by Police”
The bystanders are the bigger criminals.
