5 Reasons Why Democrats’ Extremist Gun Control Will Always Fail

With the launch of their frontal assault on firearms rights via H.R. 8 and H.R. 127, Capitol Hill Democrats have made it clear they are not interested in facts or the “common sense” their gun control campaign perennially claims to represent, and instead provided all the justification necessary for a hard-hitting pro-rights ad campaign by a grassroots gun rights organization now heading into its second week.

Ammoland News did some homework and found five clear reasons—call them examples—why gun control fails and will always fail; the proof routinely ignored by gun prohibitionists whose ultimate goal, according to Second Amendment activists, has never been violent crime reduction but unilateral public disarmament.

Reason 1:

A Meridian, Mississippi man identified as Edmond Dewayne Miller was sentenced recently to 51 months in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. In a Justice Department news release, Miller was stopped by a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy as he headed for the home of a neighbor who had called in a noise complaint. Miller was carrying a .40-caliber pistol that turned out to be stolen, and the lawman learned he was a convicted felon, unable to possess a firearm. Miller pled guilty in January 2020 but only recently was sentenced.

Reason 2:

Michael D. Moore of Kansas City, Missouri pleaded guilty in federal court to illegal possession of a firearm following an armed standoff last Aug. 17. Moore had been under surveillance by police as a suspect in two armed robberies and when they moved in, he exited a BMW SUV, took cover and drew a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol that was later found to have been stolen. As more police arrived, Moore threw down the gun and ran a short distance before being taken into custody.

Reason 3:

Tampa, Florida resident Devon Cohen was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Police stopped Cohen after observing him violate several traffic laws and a search of the car turned up a loaded pistol in the console. Cohen admitted he possessed the pistol. His criminal record included multiple felonies.

Reason 4:

A 28-year-old suspect identified by NorthEscambia.com as Christopher Torrey, Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a weapon in public by firing into an occupied vehicle, firing a weapon into a building, meth possession, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Reason 5:

Torrey has company in that jail, NorthExcambia.com reported separately. A suspect identified as 22-year-old Larry Clay is charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, and probation violation. He was arrested on a search warrant and in addition to drugs, police found four handguns, a shotgun and a rifle, the news agency said. He was being held without bond.

Each of these cases underscores why gun control is inherently and irreversibly doomed to failure, says the Second Amendment community. Criminals do not obey gun laws. They never have and never will.

It is not that anti-gunners don’t understand this fundamental fact; they deliberately ignore it. Admitting that criminals routinely disobey gun laws is anathema to the gun prohibitionist mindset, and they will never acknowledge this error in logic. It is this stubborn refusal to recognize the obvious that keeps anti-gunners in a perpetual frenzy to pass restrictive gun laws, say rights advocates. They’ve apparently convinced themselves that restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens will somehow translate to disarming criminals and reducing violent crime.

The Federalist just published an Op-Ed by firearms attorney Ryan Cleckner, detailing the “Top 9 Reasons” a new gun control bill introduced by Democrats “is a terrible idea.” In his essay, Cleckner managed to dismantle virtually every argument in favor of gun control ever put forward by so-called “gun safety” organizations. In order, here are the reasons H.R. 8 is doomed to failure, Cleckner says:

Demands for New Gun Control Are an Admission That Gun Control Doesn’t Work

Gun Dealers Already Conduct Background Checks

There Is No ‘Gun-Show Loophole’

There Is No ‘Online Gun Sales Loophole’

Universal Background Checks Won’t Stop Criminals from Getting Guns

Background Checks Won’t Stop Mass Shootings

In-State Commerce Is a State Issue

Universal Background Checks Are Too Burdensome

Universal Background Checks Create a De Facto Federal Gun Registry

In an email blast Thursday, anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety declared, “This is a pivotal moment. Legislation to expand background checks to all gun sales has been introduced in both the House and the Senate.

“HR 8 closes a dangerous loophole in our background check system that allows individuals to avoid a background check if they purchase guns in a private sale,” the Everytown message claims. “This gap allows individuals who are prohibited from possessing firearms to purchase them anyway. That doesn’t make sense. If someone can’t pass a background check at a gun store, they shouldn’t be able to buy one at a gun show no questions asked.

“For the first time in decades, there are gun responsibility majorities in Congress, which means this policy has a real chance. We are working tirelessly to make sure those gun responsibility candidates keep their promise and support HR 8. We need your help to hold them accountable.”

Everytown, like other gun prohibition lobbying groups, erroneously deems Capitol Hill anti-gunners as “gun responsibility” politicians.

One example would be Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, whose H.R. 127 is criticized by gun rights activists as being so egregiously ignorant of constitutional rights it has brought the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms into the media arena with a devastating 60-second advertisement calling for public opposition. CCRKBA is the grassroots sister organization of the Second Amendment Foundation, and typically remains in the background while SAF has emerged as a legal powerhouse since winning the 2010 Supreme Court case of McDonald v. City of Chicago.

CCRKBA’s campaign is called “SAVE2A.US” and is aimed squarely at Jackson Lee’s legislation. Public response during the first week was so stunning that CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb quickly extended it fr at least seven more days.

The message is appearing 66 times during the second week on the following networks: DirecTV, Fox News, Fox Business, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, DishTV, the Weather Channel, HLN, OANN, the Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and the Inspiration Channel.

“By the end of the week,” Gottlieb said in a news release, “CCRKBA’s message will have been aired a total of 119 times.”

He said H.R. 127 represents the “ultimate wish list” of gun control zealots.

“This bill really is a sinister attack on Second Amendment rights,” Gottlieb stated. “Democrats are determined to reduce rights protected by the Second Amendment to the level of privileges so tightly regulated by government red tape that they no longer really exist. The Washington Post likes to tell people that ‘freedom dies in darkness,’ but H.R. 127 is being pushed in broad daylight by people claiming some sort of mandate to trash individual rights. “Anti-gunners have waited for years to launch this attack,” he added. “With Joe Biden in the White House, Beltway Democrats are determined to destroy the Constitution’s cornerstone Amendment, and we are determined to stop them.”

