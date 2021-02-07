501 deaths from covid vaccine, VAERS reports

VAERS is the American “Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System” which doctors are supposed to use to report vaccine side effects.

VAERS has registered, officially, 501 deaths and 11,249 cases with side effects related to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA “vaccines.” 😒👥 🚫💉😷🚫

From the 1/29/2021 release of VAERS data:

Found 501 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 and Patient Died:

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19&DIED=Yes&fbclid=IwAR2UmvXXXBht-NQ5F26JrAkJNyyao54rjsKyWq6HwRhlYl7PHmWl31hshB4

Found 11,249 cases where Vaccine is COVID19

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX%5B0%5D=COVID19&fbclid=IwAR2pIMNn4RV14JpuI2PrYEXVBExFlQiUajXrAbH-6Bf-HaWm4V-9HEnqLHY

Fr. Isaac Mary Relyea: “All hell is let loose”:

