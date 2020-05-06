5G Will Enable Nightmare Surveillance Grid That Humans Won’t Be Able To Opt Out Of

Old-Thinker News – by Daniel Taylor

UK Ministry of Defense 2010: “Choosing to be disconnected may be considered suspicious”

Brigadier General Robert S. Spalding said in a 2019 interview that humans will not be able to opt out of the pervasive 5G system:

12 years ago Old-Thinker News asked the question: “Could dissidents potentially be electronically blacklisted and denied access to cashless payment systems and transit systems as if they were a banned web page in the ‘internet of things‘”?

A sobering reality has emerged since this report was published. The infrastructure for this system of control has been built.

The 5G network will enable the roll out of a vast command and control grid that will monitor people, places and things wirelessly in real time. Humans will not have the ability to opt out and live a normal life.

The Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure will be organized by the 5G network. Trillions of objects made “smart” by embedded computer chips will be “alive” in the grid.

In 2012, CIA Director David Petraeus said that the technology will be “transformational… particularly to their effect on clandestine tradecraft“. Petraeus explained:

“Items of interest will be located, identified, monitored, and remotely controlled through technologies such as radio-frequency identification, sensor networks, tiny embedded servers, and energy harvesters – all connected to the next-generation internet using abundant, low-cost, and high-power computing.”

The UK Ministry of Defense said in a 2010 report that a vast surveillance network would overtake the planet:

“The virtual networks will consist of communications servers linking individuals and objects, many of which will be networked through individual Internet Protocol (IP) addresses.”

Ultimately, as stated in the paper, it may become difficult to “turn the outside world off,” and “…Even amongst those who make an explicit life-style choice to remain detached, choosing to be disconnected may be considered suspicious behaviour.”

As Coronavirus accelerates trends toward automation through robotics and artificial intelligence, rapid adoption of 5G can be expected as well.

The monumental shift to this anti-human system will not happen without resistance.

