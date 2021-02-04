60 Minutes: US Intelligence Officials Say Chinese Govt Is Collecting Americans’ DNA

James Morris

United States intelligence officials have revealed that mass testing for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has nothing to do with saving lives, and everything to do with allowing communist China to covertly harvest the DNA of Americans.

One of the main purposes behind the Chinese virus scare is to drive the fearful into testing centers where swabs, both nasal and anal, are used to collect DNA that is then sent off to the Chicoms for analysis and databasing.

“Foreign powers can collect, store and exploit biometric information from COVID tests,” reads a statement issued by Bill Evanina, Director of the United States National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

A CBS News report explains that the BGI Group, which is based out of China, runs Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) testing labs all across the country. It also just so happens to be the largest biotechnology company in the world.

Evanina believes that communist China is trying to collect Americans’ DNA in a race to control the world’s biodata.

Like with most other things, the Chicoms are threatened by all competition and seek to squelch it through anti-competitive, also known as communist, behavior.

A veteran of the CIA and FBI, Evanina told CBS that he believes the CCP is racing to gain an edge on medical advancements before the United States or any other country has the chance to catch up and outpace it.

“This shows the nefarious mindset of the Communist Party of China, to take advantage of a worldwide crisis like COVID,” Evanina is quoted as saying, adding that he thinks Chinese companies are actively investing in U.S.-based biotech companies to further the country’s efforts to attain all human DNA.

