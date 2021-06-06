6th State Announces Vaccine Lottery. Will Yours Be Next?

Activist Post – by BN Frank

Kentucky has joined 5 other states holding controversial COVID “Vaccine Lotteries” (see 1, 2, 3).

From WDRB:

Kentucky announces vaccine lottery with $1 million prizes; scholarship opportunities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three Kentucky residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are going to become millionaires.

The drawing is part of a “Team KY Shot at a Million” incentive announced by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday to convince unvaccinated Kentuckians to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.

“Starting right now, your shot of hope is starting to get a lot more interesting,” Gov. Beshear told reporters.

Younger Kentucky residents aged 12 to 17 are eligible to enter a drawing to receive full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public colleges, universities, technical or trade schools. Those scholarships include tuition, room-and-board and books. Fifteen young people will be drawn to receive these scholarships.

To apply, residents must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine. The scholarship recipients will be drawn on the same days as the million-dollar recipients, with five names being drawn per day.

“What a great opportunity Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Do not pass this up.”

