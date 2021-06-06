6th State Announces Vaccine Lottery. Will Yours Be Next?

Kentucky has joined 5 other states holding controversial COVID “Vaccine Lotteries” (see 1, 2, 3).
From WDRB:
Kentucky announces vaccine lottery with $1 million prizes; scholarship opportunities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three Kentucky residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are going to become millionaires.
The drawing is part of a “Team KY Shot at a Million” incentive announced by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday to convince unvaccinated Kentuckians to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.
“Starting right now, your shot of hope is starting to get a lot more interesting,” Gov. Beshear told reporters.[…]
Younger Kentucky residents aged 12 to 17 are eligible to enter a drawing to receive full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public colleges, universities, technical or trade schools. Those scholarships include tuition, room-and-board and books. Fifteen young people will be drawn to receive these scholarships.
To apply, residents must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine. The scholarship recipients will be drawn on the same days as the million-dollar recipients, with five names being drawn per day.
“What a great opportunity Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Do not pass this up.”
Great opportunity? Vaccine side effects, injuries, deaths have been reported for decades (see 1, 2, 3). They continue to be reported about COVID vaccines as well including by celebrity recipients (see 1, 2).
Fortunately for Kentuckians, legislators passed a new state law in April that preserves certain vaccine exemptions, including religious and medical.
A person has to be a blithering idiot to take a lethal injection for the equivalent of a lottery ticket that would cost a dollar or two. The very notion is insulting.
Yup. Next thing you know, they will be offering a supply of food and water in exchange for getting the poison shot. I’ve been wondering if the lottery winners can be held liable for getting the COVID Vax and putting you and the public at risk for a Vax variant …
Mandatory vaccination for employment has already been green lighted. It has also been floating around Washington DC that legislation should be passed to make it mandatory for stimulus checks, SNAP (food assistance), and other programs. All the while they continue to try to hide the fact that we are the owners of this country and their treasonous asses will swing from hemp ropes sooner than later.
Hopefully there’s still plenty of salt of the earth folks in the hills of Kentucky that won’t be duped by this snake oil salesman pitch.
One can only hope.
Hear tell they got at least 2.5 million stupid hydrogen sucking fools (nod to Hal A.) to get skewered.
Hawaii is offering a trip to Vegas for two, and free groceries for a year. Shameless!!
“The two most common elements in the universe are hydrogen, and stupidity.
Stupidity having a longer shelf life.”
– Unknown-
This whole lottery rhetoric reminds me of the movie, The Island where they use a lottery system to select someone and make them believe they are going to an island (their freedom) but really it’s the corporation tricking them into going into the gas chamber to die because the corporation needs their body parts for the real person (their counterpart) in the real world and they don’t realize they are just artificially created clones (sheep) who were brought up in a controlled environment.
Also, notice how the guard uses the social distancing technique near the end of the clip to prevent them from getting too close or attached to each other.
Art imitates life.
And this movie was made in 2005.
You’re so right, NC. I hadn’t thought about it till you mentioned it. That’s a great movie by the way.