7 arrested as 3,000 attend Florida memorial block party

Daily Mail

A massive memorial block party with 3,000 attendees in Florida over the weekend resulted in seven people arrested, one man tasered, one shot, and one deputy injured.

Shocking aerial and bodycam footage has been released showing thousands of locals in the streets in Southwest DeLand at a memorial block party for Kenya Alexander, a DeLand man who was murdered in 2008, from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Helicopter footage shows how the party spanned several blocks on West Lisbon Parkway with hundreds of cars parked along a corner of a park.

After the day event ended, the party took a violent turn where revelers threw bottles and bar stools at cops trying to break up the gathering around midnight, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

While locals at the party said the gathering was peaceful and police incited the problems, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office released body camera and helicopter footage in response to show just how the party had gotten out of hand.

