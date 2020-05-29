7 people shot in Louisville at protest over Breonna Taylor killing

At least seven people were shot in Louisville on Thursday night at a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor, an EMT shot in her home by police on March 13.

At least one of the shooting victims was reported to be in critical condition.

“There have been some arrests, but at this time we are not able to tell you how many as the situation is ongoing,” Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. “Information on those arrests will be available tomorrow through court records of the arrests.”

Police did not fire any shots, Smiley said, according to the Courier Journal.

“Understandably, emotions are high,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted just before midnight. “As Breonna’s mother says, let’s be peaceful as we work toward truth and justice.”

The protest came the same night as people in Minneapolis protesting the death of George Floyd set a police precinct on fire.

Taylor, 26, was shot to death by three police officers in the home she shared with boyfriend Kenneth Walker, The cops entered on a no-knock warrant to search for illegal drugs, which were never found. Walker, thinking the police were intruders, Walker fired a warning shot, leading to a barrage of gunfire from police, who hit Taylor eight times.

Walker’s 911 call was shared with the Courier Journal on Thursday. On the call, Walker is heard saying, “I don’t know what is happening. Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend.”

