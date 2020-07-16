73-Year-Old Anti-Masker Killed By Police After Driving his Car Into Grocery Store, Fleeing

A 73-year-old Canadian man was reportedly asked by a grocery store clerk to wear a face mask, became angry, and left the store, but not before crashing his car into the store.

Police then briefly pursued his vehicle but opted to get his license plate then went to his house, where he was killed by two officers.

Police are currently investigating a serious criminal matter near the Village of #Haliburton. Currently there is no concerns for public safety. Please remain away from Indian Point Road near Eagle Lake until police complete this investigation. ^jf pic.twitter.com/ecncyluG1W — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 15, 2020

Press release from Special Investigations Unit:

News Release

SIU Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Haliburton County

Case Number: 20-PFD-173

Mississauga, ON (15 July, 2020) —

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred today in Haliburton County.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 9:25 a.m. on July 15, 2020, the Ontario Provincial Police was notified that a 73-year-old man had assaulted individuals at a Valu-mart grocery store on Highway 35 in Minden. The man then left the grocery store in a vehicle.

An officer observed the vehicle and commenced following it for a short period of time. Based on a query of the vehicle’s licence plate, officers made their way to a residence on Indian Point Road. Outside the residence, there was an interaction with the man and two officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 11:47 a.m.

At this time, four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Link: https://www.siu.on.ca/en/news_template.php?nrid=5858

