8 Killed, Several Injured in Stampede at Travis Scott’s Concert

A concert by celebrated US rapper Travis Scott turned tragic after several people lost their lives.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead and several others injured when the crowd surged toward the stage during Scott’s performance in his hometown of Houston, Texas on Friday, November 5.

CNN reports that the deceased were squeezed with no means of escape at the sold-out event dubbed the Astroworld Festival.

The concert that attracted 50,000 fans saw the crowd at the back surge forwards, compressing the people at the front.

No escape route

Footage from the concert showed the rapper and music producer pause his performance on seeing an ambulance moving through the densely packed crowd.

“The crowd, for whatever reason, began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed.

They were unable to escape that situation,” Houston’s Fire Chief Sam Peña said.

Overwhelmed security

Pena described the troubling scenes, saying people started becoming unconscious. It led to panic, and the security personnel were soon overwhelmed.

A field hospital set up near the venue treated over 300 people, with the eight passing away while admitted.

Hours earlier, one person was injured as people rushed through the concert’s VIP entrance.

In 2019, three people were injured at the same festival as fans rushed to enter.

