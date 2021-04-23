9/11 Cover Up Director Appointed to Chair COVID Cover Up Group

Apr 22, 2021
Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news.
This week: Story #1: Philip Zelikow, Former Exec. Dir. Of 9/11 Commission, To Chair Covid Commission https://news.virginia.edu/content/qa-…
“Zelikow” Search On Corbett Report https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=Zelikow
“Zelikow” Search On Media Monarchy https://mediamonarchy.com/?s=Zelikow
Story #2: $74,000 NYPD Robot Dog Hits Streets Of Manhattan https://www.fox5ny.com/news/74000-nyp…
Video: NYPD Robot Dog Hits Streets Of Manhattan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4hQ8…
Robot Dog Enforces Social Distancing In Singapore Park (May 11, 2020) https://www.bbc.com/news/av/technolog…
Self-Disinfecting Grocery Delivery Robots Hit The Streets Of Singapore https://www.nyoooz.com/features/techn…
Robotic Dog To Guide The Blind And Visually Impaired https://theindependent.sg/robotic-dog…
Giant, Armed Robots Loom Over Streets Of Rebel-Controlled Donetsk As Ukraine Tensions Rise https://www.the-sun.com/news/2704419/…
Media Monarchy’s Trend Prediction For 2021: Scamdemic Paves The Way For Smart Gridification https://mediamonarchy.com/nwnw432-video/
Story #3: Company Sells Sex Robot “Clones” Of Dead Partners Using 3D-Modeling https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/…
Dont Date Robots! https://youtu.be/BtqGTn7PCBw
This Sex Doll Rants About How Despicable The Human Race Is https://nypost.com/2021/04/20/this-se…