9/11 From Cheney to Mossad





Sep 11, 2015

On Thursday, September 9, 2015 I interviewed author Rebekah Roth about her new book ‘Methodical Deception’. New information she has recovered about the 9/11 false flag event will shock you to your core. This bombshell evidence destroys the “official story”, forever. Israeli Mossad involvement in the 9/11 false flag attacks can no longer be denied.