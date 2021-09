9/11

Nanothermite

Molten steel

Box cutters

Get real

Pull It Larry

Dark ambition

All our eyes see

Demolition

Smoking gun

Building Seven

Iz all over

Nine Eleven

Aero planes

Buildings down

Atta passport

On the ground

Tell the people

Cunning lies

Tell them, tell them

Hypnotize

Truth will rise

And never cowers

Kill the false-flag

Of the towers