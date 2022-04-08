9-Year-Old Boy Refused Life-Saving Kidney Transplant Because His Father is Unvaccinated

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Cleveland, OH — One would think that since the mandates and lockdowns have come collapsing down in recent months after their tyrannical and ineffective nature has been exposed, that the trend of refusing life saving treatment to folks over their vaccination status would have come to a halt as well. Unfortunately, however, one would be wrong. And as the following example illustrates, it’s not just those who refuse to take the experimental jab who suffer — it’s also their children.

Tanner Donaldson, a 9-year-old from Cleveland was born with a rare birth defect that caused irreversible kidney damage in utero and has resulted in stage 4 chronic kidney disease as well as bladder and urinary dysfunctions as he grew older.

A kidney transplant from the proper donor could reverse his disease and put Tanner back on track to have a normal life for at least 20 more years. Before the pandemic began to unfold in 2018, Tanner had found that donor — his dad, Dane Donaldson.

Because a kidney from a live donor only lasts about 20 years, the family decided to wait a couple of years before carrying out the transplant to extend Tanner’s life as long as possible. Then covid happened.

Prior to the Emergency Use Authorization of the covid vaccine, Dane and Tanner could’ve undergone the surgery and be in recovery right now. But covid changed all that and the hospital is now refusing to conduct the surgery because Dane is not vaccinated against covid-19. Seriously.

A reporter with the Epoch Times reached out to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital to inquire about the refusal to conduct the surgery and they explained that in 2021, the hospital adopted a policy requiring all organ donors to be fully vaccinated against covid-19.

“Individuals who are actively infected with COVID-19 have a much higher rate of complications during and after surgery, even if the infection is asymptomatic,” the hospital stated.

Dane quickly called out the hypocrisy of this requirement by accurately pointing out that dead organ donors aren’t required to be vaccinated.

“I asked them in that car accident victim, would you vaccinate him on the way to the hospital to rip his kidney out and they said ‘no’,” Donaldson told The Epoch Times.

“A live donor is the best donor for kidneys,” said Donaldson, “but they’ll take a kidney from a deceased person not vaccinated, it makes no sense.”

Indeed, it makes no sense whatsoever.

The Cleveland hospital agreed that live donors are the best source for kidney transplant recipients, but emphasized that they were “not without risks.” These risks could be entirely averted by the hospital as Dane has offered to sign a waiver freeing the hospital from any liability should either himself or his son develop COVID-19.

Naturally, at the same time they refused Dane’s waiver, the hospital has also refused to agree to take any responsibility for any side effects that he or his son experienced from the vaccine.

Dane is opposed to the vaccination for religious reasons and should not be forced to take it to save his son’s life. Many folks reading this — especially parents — would likely just take the jab if it meant saving their child’s life, but this is not the point.

The hospital’s logic is entirely flawed and it highlights the insanity which has spawned and expanded since this pandemic has begun as these cases are not isolated.

In January, we reported on a similar story of a father being refused a life saving transplant because of his choice to abstain from the vaccine. In that case however, the vaccine was contraindicated as D.J. Ferguson had a rare heart condition and the jab could kill him. Despite this condition, the hospital is letting him die for not being vaccinated.

Last October, we reported on a woman in stage 5 renal failure who was also denied a transplant for being religiously opposed to vaccination.

To be clear, the kidney recipient, Leilani Lutali is not on a list waiting to receive a kidney ahead of dying children or other individuals. She has a friend, Jaimee Fougner, who is ready and willing to donate her kidney, yet the doctors are refusing to help her. When a doctor refuses to provide care which they know will save a person’s life, can this be called anything short of murder?

Free Thought Project