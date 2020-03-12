90 Schools to Close in San Francisco

Total coronavirus cases:

• 162 in California, including 99 in the Bay Area

• 1,025 in the U.S., including 24 deaths: 3 in California, 19 in Washington state and 2 in Florida

• More than 120,000 in the world and more than 4,300 deaths

People are gonna start panicking. There is absolutely no avoiding it anymore.

