A $1 million lottery incentive in North Carolina has increased COVID-19 vaccinations by only 1%

Since announcing a $1 million lottery incentive to people who get a COVID-19 dose, North Carolina has seen a slight boost of just 1% in the number of people getting vaccinated.

During a Friday press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said vaccinations have not increased “significantly yet” in response to the incentive that was launched June 10.

Cooper hoped the chance at $1 million would encourage more North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine. But the number of vaccinated adults rose from 54% to 55% over the course of the 10 days the incentive has been in effect.

“We’re hoping over the next few days and few weeks that we will see some significant improvement in our numbers,” Cooper said during the press conference. “We’re trying to find everything that we can, even keeping steady would be a positive thing.”

North Carolina is among the several states that have designed and offered incentives to residents who otherwise might not feel inclined to get a COVID-19 dose. It reflects an effort to boost vaccination nationwide, as health officials continue to warn that the US must reach herd immunity to make a full return to normalcy.

Other states have seen success with such incentives. Vaccinations sharply rose by 33% in Ohio, for example, which has also offered a lottery incentive. California has also offered a lottery incentive in the amount of $116.5 million. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the incentive has led to a noticeable boost in vaccinations across the state.

Just about 39% of North Carolina’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state’s vaccination effort is lagging behind that of most other states, JHU data shows.

Nationally, about 45% of the US population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to JHU data.

Cooper’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

