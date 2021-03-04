A Bankrupt Corporation Of These United States

Not only is a Corporate America illegal as hell, but it’s now bankrupt, so my question is, how in the hell can anybody expect Americans to show any kind of respect to a commie run corrupt Senate?

When corporations go into bankruptcy they don’t hire thousands of new police to protect their personal homes from a disgusted public, but apparently they do now, as Biden cries about more police to protect his gang of thieves in Washington DC

This just goes to show you, they know we are fed up and believe me, they have no idea. These people are ignorant sons of guns as to what is going on around them, the Corporation is bankrupt, and that puts them in a peculiar situation, as bankrupt corporations have limited powers, nothing like they used to have before.

As for you and I we have every right to ignore anything this bankrupt corporation expects us to follow, because it’s a public corporation run by corrupt scumbags.

Are we the bondholders, so are the Covid relief monies their way of paying us back?

Or are we the stockholders?

Where does China stand in all of this? These Covid relief funds are being paid to us with China capital, this makes you and I beholden to China, how does that make you feel?

Where will this garbage end, and to what degree?

Something to think about.

“Bondholders have a greater potential for recovering their losses than stockholders, because bonds represent the debt of the company and the company has agreed to pay bondholders interest and to return their principal. Stockholders own the company, and take greater risk. They could make more money if the company does well, but they could lose money if the company does poorly. The owners are last in line to be repaid if the company fails. Bankruptcy laws determine the order of payment”.

Biden is being told by China how to distribute monies to Americans, and by spending it, we are just digging a deeper grave.