A Bayesian Analysis Proves That SARS-CoV-2 Is Laboratory Derived

GNews

The report was published on zenodo.org by Steven Carl Quay, MD, PhD on Jan 29, 2021

Dr. Quay, a world-renowned scientist, published a paper proving that SARS-CoV-2 was originated in the laboratory!

It says in the report that “The starting probability for origin of SARS-CoV-2 was set with the zoonotic or natural hypothesis at 98.8% likelihood with the laboratory origin hypothesis set at 1.2%. ” However, through a comprehensive and detailed Bayesian analysis of 26 publicly released evidence (including “furin cleavage site “, etc.), the conclusion is that the probability of the SARS-CoV-2 originating in the laboratory is as high as 99.8%, i.e. “beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2

is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived”.