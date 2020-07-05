Unfortunately I say this with a heavy heart. This one was not the same as years past by far. However even here in NYC I noticed an uptick in fireworks celebrations in defiance to the cancel culture and “laws” of compromised zionist politicians. Maybe a sign of the American spirit still holding on, waiting for it’s new minutemen to respond to the communist insurrection taking place.
I have stated many times that I will fight and die for the Bill of Rights for me, my progeny and my fellow man. And I will. The time is coming fast for this inevitable event. The time for dropping all niceties and walking on eggshells to not offend is long overdue. We know our enemies and we must call them out. All of them. The head of the beast must be destroyed. Waste no effort in this.
There are those who know and those who will never see. There needs to be no talk. We know where we stand, or should at this point. So much more can be said. But I’ll leave it here for now. Just wanted to say happy Independence Day. I will celebrate and remember today, and forever. God bless and long live the republic.
Oh, say can you see, by the Dawn’s early light. What so proudly we hailed, at the twilight’s last gleaming, who’s broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight, o’er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming. And the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night, that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star spangled, banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
4 thoughts on “A belated happy Independence Day to the Trenchers”
I hadn’t stayed up to check out the fireworks in years now, but last night I did.
The people of Oregon have been ordered unlawfully that they cannot have and use mortars, firecrackers, M-80s, or any explosive. I have never heard so many mortars from private residents all over town than I did last night, and the city park was the heart of the defiance. It sounded like a war being fought as far as the ears could hear and the eyes could see.
This wasn’t celebration, this was a display of defiance, and it went on for about three hours with barely a pause as the tubes were reloading. The firecrackers never stopped and every once in a while a bomb went off. It shook the whole house.
After three hours, I went to bed and listened as the defiance continued. It put me comfortably asleep as the people of Chiloquin gave Kate Brown and her Marxist allies the big California salute.
People here are not going along with this shit and it will get violent if anyone tries to force it down our throats.
The Bill of Rights is the Republic.
I thought it was just me.
I could have sworn it has never been so loud. I attributed it to the low clouds, and my attention to it.
I have a better feeling about things if this is true. It does mean there are defiant ones, not organized like Antifa, just the ain’t-a-gonna-do-whatcha-illegally-tell-me-to-do type.
I have not worn a mask for them and will continue to not. So far, no trouble. The commie government says it will pull business licenses from those who do not comply with mandatory masks.
We’ll see.
Long Live the Bill of Rights!!
I fell asleep to fireworks, too. It was like order in the universe.
Yesterday I listened to Trump’s full speech. How many times he said all the right things, and the people believed him. There was no truth-teller there to explain his complicity in the communism, like when he spoke so nobly about our 2nd article. No one commented on the bump-stock’s issue, or the trampling on due process. And no one was there to call out the amnesty hypocrisy or the heeling to Israel. It likely was a hired audience, there to sprinkle more schizophrenia into the public. Deception parading as patriotism. It was both sad to see and infuriating to hear, but I had to watch.
.
ps: Thanks, Jamal. Strengthening and vision-driven words.
.