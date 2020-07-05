A belated happy Independence Day to the Trenchers

Unfortunately I say this with a heavy heart. This one was not the same as years past by far. However even here in NYC I noticed an uptick in fireworks celebrations in defiance to the cancel culture and “laws” of compromised zionist politicians. Maybe a sign of the American spirit still holding on, waiting for it’s new minutemen to respond to the communist insurrection taking place.

I have stated many times that I will fight and die for the Bill of Rights for me, my progeny and my fellow man. And I will. The time is coming fast for this inevitable event. The time for dropping all niceties and walking on eggshells to not offend is long overdue. We know our enemies and we must call them out. All of them. The head of the beast must be destroyed. Waste no effort in this.

There are those who know and those who will never see. There needs to be no talk. We know where we stand, or should at this point. So much more can be said. But I’ll leave it here for now. Just wanted to say happy Independence Day. I will celebrate and remember today, and forever. God bless and long live the republic.

Oh, say can you see, by the Dawn’s early light. What so proudly we hailed, at the twilight’s last gleaming, who’s broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight, o’er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming. And the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night, that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star spangled, banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.