'After 12 days from the first vaccination of the AstraZeneca vaccine, you are 100% effective against hospitalisation and death'@sara_kayat shares this amazing statistic with us, which you may not have heard yet. pic.twitter.com/jW5uElTk2F
— This Morning (@thismorning) January 4, 2021
Posted: January 5, 2021
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “A big liar audaciously tells a big lie”
lying fckn bitch
“We only have some of the data “
But we’re going to bullshit you anyways
Where do these assholes come from anyways?