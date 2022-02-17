A bill of rights for cats and dogs? California lawmakers are considering one

Sac Bee

Americans enjoy a Bill of Rights, and soon California pets could as well.

A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that would enshrine a dog and cat bill of rights into state law, requiring every animal shelter and animal rescue group to post a copy of said rights on their premises.

Assembly Bill 1881, introduced by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, enumerates seven fundamental rights that every dog and cat in California would have. It includes these provisions:

▪ freedom from exploitation, cruelty, neglect and abuse;

▪ a life of comfort, free of fear and anxiety;

▪ daily mental stimulation and appropriate exercise;

▪ nutritious food, sanitary water and shelter in an appropriate and safe environment;

▪ preventive and therapeutic health care;

▪ proper identification through tags, microchips or other humane means;

▪ spaying and neutering to prevent unwanted litters.

The bill contains a provision that shelters and rescue groups that fail to post a copy of the bill of rights will be punished first by a warning, then by a $250 fine for each subsequent violation.

The proposed law stops short of punishing Californians who might violate one of the rights. But Santiago said that the bill could help people to avoid animal cruelty.

The bill is pending a legislative committee assignment.

The California Animal Welfare Association, which represents the state’s animal shelters and rescue groups, is currently reviewing the legislation and may offer some proposed changes to the bill, Executive Director Jill Tucker said.

