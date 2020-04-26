A Call Out To Any/All Trenchers/Patriots In The Central NJ Area And Would Like To Meet Up With JD

Hello My Fellow TRENCHERS & PATRIOTS:

I am wondering if there are any of us local to me here in central NJ and would like to meet up.

I think it is important to meet face-to-face with anyone who is willing to do so if your within any reasonable travel distance of central NJ.

If you would like to get an idea of my location, just go to map quest and punch in: Jamesburg NJ 08831.

This will show you the approximate area where I am located.

Ok,.. this does not guarantee any particular meeting. At this point, I am just wondering if there is even anyone close enough to consider arranging such a meet-up.

This meeting may also be arranged at a highway rest-stop if it seems a mid-point location for us would be better. (Splitting the distance of the drive)

If at least interested in doing so, just post a comment below, and we’ll take it from there depending on the nature of any responses, then we’ll work out any details of a possible meeting at a future date.

Thx – JD US Marine Fighting Tyranny