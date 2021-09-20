Posted: September 19, 2021 Categories: Videos A call to the militia. Why America is dead. thoughtprocess Sep 19, 2021 know your enemy, stop being fooled. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “A call to the militia. Why America is dead.”
Jamal, you said it perfect!!
Thank you Katie, I missed you all!
Man I feel this so much… I was feeling so defeated last week.. Stay strong brother… New York is a complete hell hole, and their tentacles are stretching an hour south of you in Philadelphia where I’m at. I’m out here trucking and used to go through there all the time. Now I go around it like the plague unless I’m actually delivering there.
I had a conservative friend call me the other day, and argue with me about this. They talk to you like you are stupid. He was just parroting all the BS propoganda that you hear on Fox. Telling me to just get the shot, do it for my kids.. these people have benefitted from all this and they don’t care about your or my rights.. It was pretty sickening. I went into defeatist mode for a while because literally everyone I spoke too was telling me how sick of this they are, but then its just like, “Yeah man, we are going to vote them out in November and take all their power away!” That’s their idea of fighting this. They just can’t accept the fact that you can’t vote your way out of this. I got so mentally drained talking to them. Right after I talked to that guy, my buddy who’s a Trencher, and showed me this site, called me up randomly, and helped bring me back to reality. We have to stick together.. If I somehow survive this, I want these “go along to get along” people out of here. They have shown that they will betray you to benefit themselves first chance they get.
Exactly…. This is what I mean when I say “The Mind must be already set”… People, We are at War, they have openly stated as much….that Our Bill of Rights is Non-existent and can be made malleable at Will….
They are slowly implementing these draconian measures of Vaccine Verification everywhere…
Just saw it being done at our local Library and other businesses, it is only a matter of days or weeks before it is everywhere like SF, NY and Fkn Australia….
There is NO Organized Militia going to take or make a Stand ANYWHERE….Call up Mark Koernke and Ask him, are you fkrs gonna make a stand to help get the battles going? and his answer is; Get on with your bad self and do it…!
That is their position, they are waiting on Our Sacrifices to later usurp… So I keep saying, yes, we will do what has to be done, there is no getting away from the Walls and Lines that are here already of the NWO…. but to all in the future who can read these words….
NEVER, EVER LET THESE SCUMBAG TORY MILITIA SET FOOT ON “OUR” BATTLEFIELDS…….AFTER “WE” HAVE GOT IT STARTED…… THEY SHOULD BE LOOKED ON AS OUR MORTAL ENEMIES AND ENEMIES OF OUR PEOPLE AND BILL OF RIGHTS….
THEY ARE CHICKEN SHIT SCUM…..WHO CAN ONLY TALK, TALK, TALK AND TALK SOME MORE ABOUT WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO DO WHEN, IF AND EVER THE NWO MAKES IT’S MOVE(S)……KINDA SEEMS LIKE THEY HAVE ALREADY DON’T YOU THINK?
THERE IS NO REASON BY NOW THAT THE ORGANIZED MILITIAS HAVE NOT MADE OR TAKEN AND ARMED DEFENSE SOMEWHERE OR ANYWHERE WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING…….It ain’t rocket science man……..Make the stand and make the Harken call to arms, to arms….and then the people can enjoin at large, and then you have a formidable army to get it a going….
maybe ole Mark K, is a little scared of them thar Predator Drones me thinks……
Well what the fk ever man…. we’ll bite the bullets I guess, just shoot those mthrfkrs if they ever dare to show up and say they are taking over the Military logistics and planning of what “We the people” have started…
Makes me sick……. ! Organized Militia, that thing don’t exist……….!!!
Exactly man… they want to jump up after we’ve done all the dying and be the new Aristocracy. Please put a bullet right in their heads.. They don’t deserve freedom.
It should be clear now to all of us what Trump was put in there to do. Put everyone in a trance and give them false hope. I STILL hear people who are supposedly “Patriots” saying if he runs again they will vote for him. They caused this. I unregistered 3 years ago.
When this is over, if I’m dead, go through the records, and anyone who voted for him, get to swimming you mfkers. Your utopia is 200 miles off the coast you bastards.