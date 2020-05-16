A child asks a question

A 10 year old girl asks her mom, “Mommy, how was I born? The mom smiled and replied, “Once upon a time daddy and I decided to plant a wonderful little seed. Daddy put it in the earth and I took care of it every day. After a while the seed started to grow more and more leaves, and in a few months it turned into a beautiful healthy plant.

So we took the plant, dried it, smoked it, and got so high that we had sex without a condom!”

Gets you a little choked up, doesn’t it?

— Author Unknown